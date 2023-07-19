Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

