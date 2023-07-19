First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

