Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

