Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day moving average of $302.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

