Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.8 %

Gartner stock opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.65 and a 12 month high of $374.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

