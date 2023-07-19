Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

