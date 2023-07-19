General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $213.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

