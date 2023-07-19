Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 21.9% Higher

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded up 21.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.67. 88,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 99,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

Graphite One ( CVE:GPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

