Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,493 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

