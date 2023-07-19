Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 29,025 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.