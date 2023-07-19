Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,106.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 58,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

