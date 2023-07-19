Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,493 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 55,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,769,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,778,000 after purchasing an additional 975,786 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

