Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 48,616 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupang were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Coupang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Coupang by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 30.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

CPNG stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

