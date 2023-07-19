Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.59 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
