Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.28 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $462.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

