Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.38 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

