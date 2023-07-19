Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.75 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.