Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,072 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.