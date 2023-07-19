Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,628 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.20, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.