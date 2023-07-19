Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.