Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 564 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,786,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

