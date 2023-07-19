Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.