IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $184.53 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.