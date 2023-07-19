IFG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
