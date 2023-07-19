International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.