Invst LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

