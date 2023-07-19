iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

