Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Down 1.3 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.04.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.