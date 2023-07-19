Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celanese worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.