Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

NYSE:MMC opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

