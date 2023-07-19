Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.81 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 380,239 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.7% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

