Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.67 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

