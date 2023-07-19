Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.