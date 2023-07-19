Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.20, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

