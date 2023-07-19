Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 39,420 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

