Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,647 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $179,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE V opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.04.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

