Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Kellogg by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after buying an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

