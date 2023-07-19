Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

