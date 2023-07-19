Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after purchasing an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

