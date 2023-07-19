Lansing Street Advisors Has $902,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

