Lansing Street Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 432.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

