Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

