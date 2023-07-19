Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

