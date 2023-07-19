Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

