New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.