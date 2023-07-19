North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

