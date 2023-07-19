North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.