PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $41,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $82.54.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

