Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 503 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.