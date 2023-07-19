Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

